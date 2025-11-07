Powering the world – How microchips are made

From pandemic-related disruptions to global supply shortages, trade wars, and now an internal conflict between Nexperia’s headquarters in the Netherlands and its Chinese subsidiary — semiconductors have once again become a dinner-table topic.

Moments like these tend to bring new readers to industry media such as Evertiq. So, to all new eyes – welcome.

Integrated circuits, CPUs, GPUs, Systems-on-Chip, microcontrollers – all different types of microchips – are the brains behind nearly every piece of technology we use daily. But before we even get to that point, it all begins with something as simple as sand – or more precisely, quartzite.

Rather than outlining every step ourselves, here’s a clear visual explainer from Branch Education that walks through the entire process – from raw material to finished product.

