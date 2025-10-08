VSMC marks construction milestone at new wafer fab site in Singapore

On October 6, 2025, the company held a topping-out ceremony for its new office building at Tampines Wafer Park, marking the completion of the building’s structural framework.

The topping-out ceremony represents significant progress in the development of VSMC’s planned 300mm semiconductor manufacturing site, which broke ground in December 2024.

VSMC — a joint venture between Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation and NXP Semiconductors — expects the facility to begin initial production in 2027. Once fully ramped in 2029, the site is projected to produce up to 55,000 300mm wafers per month and create around 1,500 jobs, contributing to the growth of Singapore’s semiconductor ecosystem.