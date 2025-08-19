Altera to lay off 82 employees following Intel's majority stake sale

The layoffs were disclosed through a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filing with the state of California. However, the company did not specify which roles would be affected.

Sources familiar with the situation linked the job cuts to adjustments under the guidance of the new majority owner, according to a report from PeopleMatters citing sources with insight.

The timing of these layoffs coincides with broader industry trends, including significant staffing reductions at Intel in recent quarters, as the company navigates financial challenges and strategic realignment.