New layoffs coming to Intel, memo reveals up to 20% job cuts globally

The memo, written by Naga Chandrasekaran, Intel’s Vice President of Manufacturing, describes the layoffs as “difficult actions but essential to meet our affordability challenges and current financial position of the company.”

The memo, which was confirmed as authentic by four Intel employees to The Oregonian, states that the company is targeting job reductions of between 15% and 20%, with most cuts expected in July."

Intel did not comment on the memo but told the news site that it would treat affected staff “with care and respect”.

While Intel has not disclosed how many jobs will be cut in each business unit, its global headcount stood at 109,000 at the end of 2024. A reduction of up to 20% would likely mean several thousand positions are at risk.

This marks Intel’s second major workforce reduction in recent years. In 2024, the company cut 15,000 jobs, including 3,000 in Oregon.

Intel’s new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, has previously stated that he intends to streamline Intel's corporate structure and reduce operating expenses. The company recently delayed the opening of its Ohio plant to 2030.

In the memo, Chandrasekaran wrote that job decisions will be based on portfolio changes, level and position elimination, skill assessment for remaining positions and decisions around the company’s project investments.