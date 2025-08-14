GF expands partnership with Apple

GF says that the partnership will enable the company to accelerate investments at its semiconductor manufacturing facility in Malta, New York. Something that will strengthen US-based innovation and production of power-efficient, AI-enabling technologies – essential to the future of mobile computing and intelligent devices.

“Today’s announcement is a significant milestone in our decade-long partnership with Apple, as we work together to manufacture critical wireless connectivity technologies and power management solutions, key parts of next-generation AI-enabled devices,” says Tim Breen, CEO of GlobalFoundries, in a press release.

In June, in collaboration with major technology partners, GF announced plans to invest USD 16 billion to expand semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging across its facilities in New York and Vermont.