GF looks to reshore chipmaking in $16B US investment

GF says that the investment is a strategic response to the explosive growth in artificial intelligence, which is accelerating demand for next-generation semiconductors designed for power efficiency and high-bandwidth performance across datacenters, communications infrastructure and AI-enabled devices.

GlobalFoundries is collaborating with companies such as Apple, SpaceX, AMD, Qualcomm, NXP, and GM, which are looking to strengthen their US supply chains and reduce reliance on foreign manufacturing. These partnerships position GlobalFoundries as a key supplier of domestically produced chips for critical applications.

“At GlobalFoundries, we are proud to partner with pioneering technology leaders to manufacture their chips in the United States—advancing innovation while strengthening economic and supply chain resiliency,” said Tim Breen, CEO of GlobalFoundries, in a press release.

The CEO described the “AI revolution” as a key driver of demand for GF’s technologies — and the the US Department of Commerce is backing the move as it aligns with national industrial policy.

“GlobalFoundries investment is a great example of the return of United States manufacturing for critical semiconductors,” said Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. “President Trump has made it a fundamental objective to bring semiconductor manufacturing home to America.”

GlobalFoundries’ investment builds on its ongoing expansion in the United States, which includes over USD 13 billion already allocated to upgrading its facilities in New York and Vermont, as well as funding for the recently launched New York Advanced Packaging and Photonics Center — the first US-based site focused specifically on silicon photonics packaging.

The company is committing an additional USD 3 billion toward research and development in packaging technologies, silicon photonics, and gallium nitride (GaN) solutions. In total, the USD 16 billion initiative is intended to enhance domestic semiconductor capacity and support developments in AI, aerospace, automotive, and high-performance communications.