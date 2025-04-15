Nvidia is establishing a sweeping US manufacturing presence across Arizona and Texas. The company announced that Blackwell chip production has started at TSMC's chip plants in Phoenix, Arizona. Concurrently, Nvidia is building new AI supercomputer manufacturing facilities in Houston and Dallas, operated by Foxconn and Wistron respectively. Mass production at both plants is expected to ramp up in the next 12-15 months.

In total, Nvidia – together with its partners – have commissioned over one million square feet of manufacturing space to build and test Nvidia Blackwell chips in Arizona and AI supercomputers in Texas.

The AI chip and supercomputer supply chain is complex and demands advanced manufacturing, packaging, assembly and test technologies. Thus, Nvidia is partnering with Amkor and SPIL for packaging and testing operations in Arizona.

The company describes its AI supercomputers as the "engines" for a new type of data centres, created for the sole purpose of processing artificial intelligence. Tens of “gigawatt AI factories” are expected to be built in the coming years.

“The engines of the world’s AI infrastructure are being built in the United States for the first time,” says Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, in a press release. “Adding American manufacturing helps us better meet the incredible and growing demand for AI chips and supercomputers, strengthens our supply chain and boosts our resiliency.”

Within the next four years, Nvidia says that it plans to produce up to half a trillion dollars of AI infrastructure in the US through its partnerships with TSMC, Foxconn, Wistron, Amkor and SPIL.

The company projects that domestic AI infrastructure manufacturing will generate hundreds of thousands of jobs and contribute trillions of dollars to US economic security over the coming decades.

US President, Donald Trump, stated in a post on Truth Social that Nvidia is committing USD 500 billion to build its AI supercomputers in the US – exclusivly.