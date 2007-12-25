Electronics Production | December 25, 2007
The 10 Biggest Stories on evertiq.com in 2007
2007 was a big year in the electronics manufacturing supply chain. One of the biggest news stories on evertiq.com in 2007 was the Flextronics/Solectron merger and the release of the iPhone. Find the ten biggest stories on evertiq.com during this year.
iPhone suppliers revealed, are You on the list? – January 11th
Only hours after Steve Jobs unveiled the new Apple iPhone, FBR Research released a list of the winning electronics suppliers.
Flextronics Solectron merger: Which is next on the list? – June 5th
Is this a new trend we will see between EMS providers or was it only that Flextronics wanted to be number one again. If this is a new trend traders are now wondering who's next on the list.
Flextronics to acquire Solectron – June 4th
Flextronics and Solectron announced that the two companies have entered into a definitive agreement for Flextronics to acquire Solectron. The deal closed just before Christmas.
Foxconn target Celestica analysts predict – June 7th
Canada based EMS provider Celestica Inc. may be an acquisition target after the Flextronics - Solectron deal. The worlds' biggest EMS provider, Taiwan based Foxconn International is the most likely buyer of Celestica, analysts predicts.
Flextronics is looking to close seven plants – October 9th
evertiq has learned that Flextronics is currently looking to close at least seven plants in Europe and the US.
Alcatel-Lucent plans massive layoffs – February 6th
Under a restructuring plan, Alcatel-Lucent plans to cut about 15000-20000 employees on a global basis representing more than 20 percent of its global workforce. Europe will probably take the largest hit.
China RoHS one step further EU – January 19th
The RoHS requirements in China are stricter and based on a different principle than the self declaration concept in the European Union.
"Hard to find staff for Flextronics in Kladno", says Lego – August 8th
Flextronics that took over a manufacturing facility from Lego in Kladno, Czech Republic has had troubles with finding staff, Lego told Danish financial media.
Ex Jabil employee in house arrest – July 23rd
A former Jabil employee founded guilty of steeling $1.8 million from the company. Federal guidelines called for 41 to 51 months behind bars. However his punishment has been redounded.
Foxconn run by a dictator? – August 14th
The Wall Street Journal made a profile of the EMS giant Foxconn's CEO Terry Gou. The article pointed out similarities with a dictator.
We look forward to the new year with a lot of interesting happenings. We would like to wish all our readers, advertisers and other friends a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
The evertiq team!
