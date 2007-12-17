EU: "No restrictions on Deca-BDE"

The EU Competent Authorities have confirmed the conclusions of an EU risk assessment report on the brominated flame retardant Deca-BDE, which did not identify any significant risks to the environment or human health.

At the meeting of EU Member States and the European Commission on 11 December, the EU Competent Authorities for chemicals policy reviewed the EU policy status of Deca-BDE and agreed to proceed to formal publication of the updated Risk Assessment Report.



This will provide a complete basis for registration of Deca-BDE under REACH.



Commenting after the meeting, Dr. Michael Spiegelstein, Chairman of the industry group Bromine Science and Environmental Forum, said: “We welcome this EU agreement to confirm Deca-BDE’s risk assessment conclusions and to approve the Risk Assessment Report’s publication. I can reconfirm industry’s commitment to press on with the scientific studies and the voluntary emissions control programme in conjunction with the EU authorities.”