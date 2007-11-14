Ormecon in progress in Nanofinish

These days, Ormecon International is presenting recent evaluation and test data for their new "Nanofinish" (solderable surface finish) for PCBs on the “productronica” show.

Several external institutes and companies have actively tested this new 50 nm surface finish and found superior behaviour of this ultrathin finish compared with ENIG and OSP.



Ormecon also introduced a new extremely thin Immersion Silver (finish only 90 nm) and Immersion Tin (with only 350 nm) finishes, both are based on the new Organic Metal/Silver complex which is the core of the Nanofinish processes.