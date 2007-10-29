Celestica awarded nine suppliers

Celestica Inc. today announced the winners of its Total Cost of Ownership (TCOO) Supplier Awards. The awards honour suppliers who provide the best TCOO performance to Celestica and its customers and demonstrate excellence in quality, delivery, technology, service, pricing and flexibility.

Celestica congratulated the TCOO Supplier Award recipients

- Best TCOO Score Award: On Semiconductor

- Best Ring Score Award: Lite-On

- Technical Compliance Award: Koa Corporation



Best Regional TCOO Score

- Americas: Innovative Packaging Solutions S.A

- Asia: Bossard

- Europe: SCA Packaging

- Execution Award: Murata Electronics

- Flexibility Award: Samtec, Inc.

- Best Indirect Services Award: AT&T



This marks the first year of Celestica's TCOO Supplier Awards program. The new program aligns with Celestica's Ring strategy which focuses on shortening lead times through enhanced supplier proximity, as well as its TCOO supply chain strategy which helps customers deliver high-quality products to market quickly and at the lowest total cost.



Celestica's TCOO system is designed to calculate the true cost to produce, deliver and support products and services beyond the supplier invoice price. As such, it considers the following supplier attributes:



Quality: Delivering superior products and services



Delivery: Providing products and services at the right time, in the right quantity and at the right price



Technology: Utilizing the best information, product manufacturing and delivery technologies



Service: Placing the customer as the number one priority and ensuring communication across every step of the process



Pricing: Delivering competitive pricing based on volume purchasing through global procurement



Flexibility: Responding to customers' market demands for product, service and solution delivery worldwide



"We require the support and commitment of our suppliers to deliver a global supply chain that responds quickly to changes in end-market demand and provides customers with the flexibility they need to overcome any challenge," said John Boucher, Chief Supply Chain and Procurement Officer, Celestica.



"I sincerely congratulate the 2006 TCOO Supplier Award winners for their accomplishments this year and thank them for embracing our supply chain goals."