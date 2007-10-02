SMT & Inspection | October 02, 2007
Westinghouse Rail Systems selects XJTAG
Westinghouse Rail Systems has selected the XJTAG boundary scan development system to verify the integrity of its prototype hardware designs, which are destined for use in safety critical automatic train control applications.
Matt Lee, European business development manager, XJTAG said: "We are delighted that Westinghouse, a major name in the industrial marketplace, has selected the XJTAG system to debug and test its range of prototype printed circuit boards (PCBs). The XJTAG system is designed by engineers for engineers and provides a comprehensive set of tools to test, debug and program complex printed circuits containing ball grid array (BGA) devices."
Engineers at Westinghouse Rail Systems' headquarters at Chippenham, Wiltshire (England), are using the XJTAG Professional development system to debug and test highly-complex control PCBs. These boards contain multiple high pin-count BGA devices which are inaccessible to traditional test probes as they are directly mounted to the board via solder balls on the underside of the chip.
Jeff Smith, hardware engineer, R&D, Westinghouse Rail Systems, said: "Boundary scan is a 'must-have' tool for any company developing high value, high complexity, BGA-populated boards. We selected XJTAG ahead of competitive products due to its ease-of-use, its extensive library of functional tests, and its low cost of ownership. It also has a powerful range of functions that allow us, for example, to control devices from the inside and regain visibility of all the hidden BGA interconnects in the JTAG chain. We can also read or write pins and busses with a single click using XJAnalyser."
"XJTAG also enables hardware verification to take place without the need to develop specific test software to run on the target board," added Smith. "This is important as it has brought an end to the classic arguments between hardware and software engineers blaming each other when a new design does not work."
"Westinghouse has a reputation for providing customers with safe, reliable solutions on time and to budget so it's important that we have the right tools to ensure that we continue to meet these exacting standards," added Smith. "With XJTAG, we have a powerful boundary scan system that enables us to thoroughly check the integrity of our prototype designs â€“ both the JTAG and non-JTAG devices, and by using the XJIO expansion board we can verify signals right through to the backplane connectors of the boards."
Engineers at Westinghouse Rail Systems' headquarters at Chippenham, Wiltshire (England), are using the XJTAG Professional development system to debug and test highly-complex control PCBs. These boards contain multiple high pin-count BGA devices which are inaccessible to traditional test probes as they are directly mounted to the board via solder balls on the underside of the chip.
Jeff Smith, hardware engineer, R&D, Westinghouse Rail Systems, said: "Boundary scan is a 'must-have' tool for any company developing high value, high complexity, BGA-populated boards. We selected XJTAG ahead of competitive products due to its ease-of-use, its extensive library of functional tests, and its low cost of ownership. It also has a powerful range of functions that allow us, for example, to control devices from the inside and regain visibility of all the hidden BGA interconnects in the JTAG chain. We can also read or write pins and busses with a single click using XJAnalyser."
"XJTAG also enables hardware verification to take place without the need to develop specific test software to run on the target board," added Smith. "This is important as it has brought an end to the classic arguments between hardware and software engineers blaming each other when a new design does not work."
"Westinghouse has a reputation for providing customers with safe, reliable solutions on time and to budget so it's important that we have the right tools to ensure that we continue to meet these exacting standards," added Smith. "With XJTAG, we have a powerful boundary scan system that enables us to thoroughly check the integrity of our prototype designs â€“ both the JTAG and non-JTAG devices, and by using the XJIO expansion board we can verify signals right through to the backplane connectors of the boards."
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments