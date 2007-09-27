Electronics Production | September 27, 2007
EMS Top 100
Contract manufacturing continues to spread its reach beyond North America, China and Taiwan, making itself prevalent in other corners of the world as electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM) providers aim to maximize their revenues and minimize their costs as outsourcing trends continue.
Hon Hai Precision (Taiwan) tops the list with estimated revenues for 2006 at 40527 MUSD. Flextronics is number 2 with 17707 MUSD and as number 3 are Asustek at 17195 MUSD.
The complete list, that also contains a wealth of additional detail on the companies' manufacturing and design capabilities, can be downloaded below as a PDF.
2007 Top 100 EMS
1. Hon Hai Precision
2. Flextronics
3. Asustek
4. Quanta Computer
5. Solectron
6. Sanmina-SCI
7. Jabil
8. Celestica
9. Inventec
10. TPV Technology
11. Wistron
12. BenQ
13. Elcoteq
14. Benchmark Electronics
15. Cal-Comp Electronics
16. Venture Corporation
17. Universal Scientific Industrial
18. Plexus
19. SIIX
20. Pemstar
21. Nam Tai Electronics
22. Jurong Technologies
23. Viasystems Group
24. Beyonics
25. Kimball Electronics Group
26. Elite Industrial Group
27. Alco Electronics
28. Hitachi OMD
29. Aeroflex
30. Zollner Elektronik
31. CEMS
32. .M-Flex
33. Wong's Electronics
34. Partnertech
35. GES International
36. Hana Microelectronics
37. Fabrinet
38. Integrated Microelectronics
39. CTS
40. WKK Technology
41. enics
42. Videoton
43. Surface Mount Technology
44. Suntron
45. Scanfil
46. Flash Electronics
47. Neways Electronics
48. Orient Semiconductor Electronics
49. Sinbon Electronics
50. Simclar Group
51. Kitron
52. SMTC
53. NOTE
54. Computime
55. BreconRidge
56. EPIC Technologies
57. VTech Communications
58. Vogt Electronics
59. COB Technologies
60. MC Assembly
61. DRS Laurel Technologies
62. LaBarge
63. Creation Technologies
64. Nu Visions Manufacturing
65. Saturn Electronics & Engineering
66. DDi
67. KeyTronic EMS
68. Mid-South Industries
69. Topscom
70. Sparton
71. Phoenix International
72. TT EMS
73. Sypris Electronics
74. SigmaTron International
75. Mack Technologies
76. ACT Electronics
77. Deswell Industries
78. Gul Technologies
79. Nortech Systems
80. Cofidur
81. The Morey Corporation
82. Micro Dynamics
83. Bulova Technologies
84. Victron
85. Columbia Tech
86. SMS Technologies
87. Raven Industries
88. Innova Electronics
89. Express Manufacturing
90. Applied Technical Services
91. Riverside Electronics
92. Trivirix
93. Circuit Service
94. HEI
95. IntriCon
96. EIT
97. Total Electronics
98. Microtek
99. Computrol
100. EI Microcircuits
Click here for the entire list
