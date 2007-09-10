Kestrel International Circuits<br>Expands Sales Team

Clive Wall has joined the sales team of offshore PCB logistics specialists Kestrel International Circuits.

Welcoming Clive to Kestrel Managing Director David Grant stated that “Clive's considerable experience of over 21 years in the PCB industry and his knowledge of offshore PCB supply will further strengthen Kestrels growing sales team as we continue to expand our operations in the UK and globally".



Clive formerly with Daleba Circuits entered the PCB industry as an engineer in 1986 before moving on to a number of key management roles. Clive will also work closely with Kestrels sister company high technology PCB Quick Turn Around manufacturer Merlin Circuit Technology based in North Wales.



A keen golfer and cyclist Clive sees his new role with Kestrel and Merlin as taking up a lot of his spare time in the future “Joining Kestrel at this time in the company's growth with so many new challenges and opportunities is particularly exciting and I look forward to working with our customers and the Kestrel and Merlin team".