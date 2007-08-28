Electronics Production | August 28, 2007
Will Sanmina-SCI resign Sola?
evertiq.com reported last week that EMS provider Sanmina-SCI has named Joseph R. Bronson as president and chief operating officer. Before he joined Sanmina-SCI Bronson served as president and director for FormFactor. Is this a sign that company's current CEO Jure Sola may be replaced.
According to a blog post by Business Editor Bolaji Ojo, posted on EETimes, the recent appointment of Joseph Bronson hints at further executive changes at the company that could eventually bring to the end for Jure Sola.
Bronson has joined Sanmina-SCI in straggling times. The company has lately been reorganizing its operations and has been fighting to boost margins in a tough market.
Business Editor Bolaji Ojo claims that “it's time" for Sola to hand over leadership of the company to somebody with a new vision.
Sanmina-SCI said that Bronson, will direct “business execution, financial results, operational performance, and the overall business development and growth strategy."
Sola have led Sanmina-SCI for many years, and the appointment of Bronson's may finally start the beginning of a long overdue management change.
Read the Blog Post by Bolaji Ojo (external link).
