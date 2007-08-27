2Bepresent opens office in Poland

Rafal Koper joins 2Bepresent team and takes the roll of Country manager for Poland and Hungary.

He is coming from Future Electronics with 10 years of experience with top CEM's (Flextronics, Jabil, Note), and being the first to really implement JIT and VMI programs.



"2BePresent strategy is to bring the manufactures we represent as close to its customers as possible," said David Mahal, 2BePresent CEO. "Our commitment to both customers and distribution channels to develop a regional spirit, build a communication channel as we speak the local language, focus on demand creation and increase market share, making it easier for customers and distributors to reach technical support, price protection, establish a seamless flow of information along the supply chain from Customers to Suppliers, expand customer base and applications, and reduce cost. Our people, that speak their language is an essential element of our strategy success, and our expansion to all new Eastern European markets making sure we cover every corner within the territory.



The company also announced that offices in Bulgaria, Czech, Romania, Ukraine, Greece, Slovenia, and South Africa are coming very soon.



2Bepresent is a startup company representing Global Electronic Components Manufacturers in Middle East and Eastern Europe.