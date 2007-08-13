Former Flextronics CEO joins Tesla

Silicon Valley electric-car startup Tesla has replaced it CEO Martin Eberhard, with Michael Marks former Flextronics CEO. Marks was an early investor in the startup company.

Later this year Tesla plans to deliver its firts car, a two-seat, zero-emissions roadster. Tesla has taken more than 500 deposits for the $98,000 car and says it will produce a larger, cheaper electric car later

in the decade. Martin Eberhard is a co-founder of Tesla, and has been its CEO since 2003. He will continue as the company's president of technology, The Mercury News reports.