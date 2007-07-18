Electronics Production | July 18, 2007
List: Top 50 EMS providers 2006
MMI has released its annual Top 50 list of the world's largest EMS providers in 2006.
Combined Top 50 sales rose 18.4%, which is above what is usually considered an average year for the EMS industry. The cutoff went above $200 million for the first time.
The data for each company include 2006 sales, sales growth, 2006 rank, 2005 rank, number of employees and plants, facility sq ft and % in low-cost regions, number of SMT lines, and customer data, MMI reports.
1. Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.) -- Tu-Cheng, Taiwan
2. Flextronics -- Singapore
3. Solectron -- Milpitas, CA
4. Jabil Circuit -- St. Petersburg, FL
5. Sanmina-SCI -- San Jose, CA
6. Celestica -- Toronto, Canada
7. Elcoteq -- Espoo, Finland
8. Benchmark Electronics -- Angleton, TX
9. New Kinpo Group -- Taipei, Taiwan
10. Venture -- Singapore
11. (USI) Universal Scientific Industrial Co., Ltd. -- Nan-Tou, Taiwan
12. Plexus -- Neenah, WI
13. Nam Tai Electronics -- Macao
14. Jurong Hi-Tech -- Singapore
15. Zollner Elektronik -- Zandt, Germany
16. SIIX -- Osaka, Japan
17. 3CEMS Group -- Guangzhou, China
18. Kimball Electronics Group -- Jasper, IN
19. Elite Industrial Group -- Hong Kong
20. Beyonics Technology -- Singapore
21. Wong's Electronics -- Hong Kong
22. Fabrinet -- Cayman Islands
23. Alco Electronics -- Hong Kong
24. PartnerTech -- Malmo, Sweden
25. Integrated Microelectronics, Inc. -- Laguna, Philippines
26. CTS Electronics Manufacturing Solutions -- Moorpark, CA
27. WKK Technology Ltd. -- Hong Kong
28. Enics -- Baden, Switzerland
29. VIDEOTON Holding -- Székesfehérvár, Hungary
30. Surface Mount Technology (Holdings) Limited. -- Hong Kong
31. Flash Electronics -- Fremont, CA
32. Suntron -- Phoenix, AZ
33. Scanfil -- Sievi, Finland
34. Neways Electronics International -- Son, The Netherlands
35. Orient Semiconductor Electronics -- Kaohsiung, Taiwan
36. Hana Microelectronics -- Bangkok, Thailand
37. Simclar Group -- Dunfermline, Scotland
38. SMTC -- Markham, Canada
39. BreconRidge -- Ottawa, Canada
40. Computime -- Hong Kong
41. EPIC Technologies -- Rochester Hills, MI
42. NOTE -- Danderyd, Sweden
43. V.S. Industry -- Senai, Malaysia
44. DRS Technologies -- Parsippany, NJ
45. VTech Communications -- Hong Kong
46. COB Technology -- Singapore
47. MC Assembly -- Palm Bay, FL
48. Kitron -- Lysaker, Norway
49. Creation Technologies -- Burnaby, Canada
50. LaBarge -- St. Louis, MO
Source:MMI
