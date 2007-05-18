DEK announces new addition to<br>VectorGuard stencil range

The result of a new partnership with Tecan, DEK has announced the launch of OptiGuard, a new stencil system that extends the acclaimed VectorGuard® stencil range to deliver enhanced manufacturing flexibility.

The release of OptiGuard, a patented joint development between DEK and Tecan, represents a further extension to the VectorGuard family of products and shares the unique cost-of-ownership, flexibility and safety characteristics.



While maintaining compatibility with the standard VectorGuard frame, OptiGuard provides an alternative mounting process which is especially helpful when stepped or multi-level stencils are deployed.