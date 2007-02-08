Aqueous to launch its C3 at APEX

Aqueous Technologies Corporation announces that it will premier the C3 Cleanliness Tester at the upcoming APEX event.

The C3 — Critical Cleanliness Control — ionic cleanliness tester was developed by Forsite, a analytical test laboratory specializing in residue characterization for the electronics industry. Aqueous Technologies, a leading manufacturer of automated defluxing systems and cleanliness testing equipment for the electronics industry has been appointed as the exclusive worldwide distributor of C3.



C3 is unique from other contamination testers on the market. It is the first tester to examine contamination in a localized area of a PCB assembly. By looking at a localized area of 0.1 in2, the C3 ionic cleanliness tester provides immediate feedback as to whether or not the area is ionically “clean" or “dirty." The localized testing format of the C3 allows users to look at specific components or areas of circuitry that are particularly sensitive and prone to performance issues.