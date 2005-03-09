Atmel and Celoxica Co-develop ESL Design

Atmel Corporation, a developmer and fabricator of advanced semiconductor solutions and Celoxica Ltd, provider of C-based design and synthesis solutions, has announce a cooperation that extends Electronic System Level (ESL) design to a family of dynamically reconfigurable processors currently under development at Atmel.

These new backend tools are being developed for a new generation of processors based on Atmel’s FPSLIC technology that is planned for introduction later this year.



Tools from Celoxica’s ESL portfolio, the DK Design Suite and Agility Compiler will synthesize hardware accelerators from highly complex algorithms described in C or SystemC. Celoxica will also provide its HW/SW co-design technology and board-level integration technology to offer Atmel customers a seamless implementation flow. The tools are new to the industry because they allow for dynamic reconfiguration.



More than 4 years of research undertaken at the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic has led to this cooperative development. Researchers from the Academy’s Institute of Information Theory and Automation (UTIA) collaborated with both Atmel and Celoxica to define and prove the flow from algorithm to implementation. “By utilizing using C-based design and synthesis from Celoxica we have demonstrated ease of design and lower cost of design coupled with production grade implementation,” said Jiri Kadlec, head of the Department of Signal Processing at UTIA. “ We have also demonstrated increased functional density of user designs and decreased power consumption by taking advantage of dynamic reconfiguration.”