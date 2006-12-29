Plastic Logic invests in Orbotech AOI

Orbotech Ltd. and Plastic Logic Ltd. announced that Plastic Logic has put into operation a complete Orbotech yield enhancement solution at the Plastic Logic prototype line in Cambridge, United Kingdom. The solution consists of the Orbotech FPI™-7598 automated optical inspection (AOI) system, and the EYES™-2020 process data analysis solution, for the inspection of flexible organic active matrix displays.

Plastic Logic is a developer of plastic electronics - a new technology for manufacturing printed plastic electronic circuits. The circuits are comprised of transistors and components that are produced from polymers, for the manufacture of low cost, large area, high resolution transistor arrays on flexible plastic substrates. Using Orbotech's field proven AOI systems, Plastic Logic has taken a technological leap in detecting critical defects and locating sources of error. Using Orbotech's integrated EYES-2020 classification and analysis tools to convert defect data into quantitative information and assist in the ongoing improvement of the manufacturing process, Plastic Logic can now identify and correct process problems with minimal delay, and store or retrieve all archived information.



Commenting on the installation, Dr. John Mills, Vice President of Engineering at Plastic Logic, stated: "The prototype line is the testing ground for our full scale production process. We expect the Orbotech advanced AOI technology solution to contribute greatly towards stabilizing our processes and paving the way towards achieving the world's first successful, full-scale manufacturing process of organic active matrix displays." He added, "We selected Orbotech to ensure that we use the same production proven AOI systems that are employed by all of the leading LCD manufacturers in the world. Given that independent experts forecast the global market for plastic electronics could reach $30 billion by 2015, we are committed to ensuring from the outset, that we use the best in class technologies to help grow our business."



"Orbotech's resolve to remain at the cutting edge of technology, and penetrate new and innovative markets is reflected in this latest installation", remarked Mr. Offer Danon, Corporate Vice President, Business Development and Marketing, at Orbotech Ltd. He added: "Plastic Logic is one of the leading companies in the newly emerging industry of Printed Electronics, and are the first to invest in field proven, powerful industrial AOI equipment for developing and stabilizing their display manufacturing processes. We appreciate their confidence in both our technology and support, to help them achieve an efficient and methodical transition to mass production with high productivity and yields." He concluded, "This is in line with Orbotech's long term strategy to target emerging technology hubs, in addition to addressing the mainstream volume producers.'