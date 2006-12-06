SMT & Inspection | December 06, 2006
Semiconductor equipment<br>sold for $10.97 Billion in Q3
SEMI reported that worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings reached $10.97 billion in the third quarter of 2006. The billings figure is 14 percent higher than the second quarter of 2006 and 38 percent above the same quarter a year ago.
The data is gathered in cooperation with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ) from more than 150 global equipment companies that provide data on a monthly basis.
SEMI also reported worldwide semiconductor equipment bookings of US$11.62 billion in the third quarter of 2006. The figure is 51 percent above the same quarter a year ago, 5 percent below the bookings figure for the second quarter of 2006.
“Worldwide billings for the third quarter of 2006 reached the highest levels since early 2001," said Stanley T. Myers, president and CEO of SEMI. “The third quarter results serve as further indication that the industry will experience over 20 percent growth in 2006."
The quarterly billings data by region in millions of U.S. dollars, year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter growth rates by region are as follows:
Source: SEMI/SEAJ November 2006
Note: Figures may not add due to rounding.
