Electronics Production | November 27, 2006
Organizational changes at Plexus
Paul L. Ehlers has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Michael T. Verstegen has been named Senior Vice President, Global Market Development.
Paul L. Ehlers is promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. The COO position has been vacant since August 2003. In this position Ehlers, 50, assumes responsibilities for Plexus Technology Group, the Company's engineering business unit, and for worldwide business development. He will retain his previous position as President of Plexus Electronic Assembly, the Company's manufacturing business unit, and continue to report to the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Dean A. Foate.
Michael T. Verstegen is promoted to Senior Vice President, Global Market Development. This newly created position is responsible for the Company's market-sector based business development function.
Verstegen, 48, was previously Vice President, Plexus Corp. and President, Plexus Technology Group, a role that he will relinquish over the next several months. He will report to Paul L. Ehlers. Dean Foate commented, "I'm pleased to announce the promotions of these very capable and experienced Plexus veterans. This change in Plexus' corporate structure will improve the organizational alignment and effectiveness of our business units and our innovative, market-sector based approach to business development."
