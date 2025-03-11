Scanfil inks deal with Leardal Medical for Malaysian factory

back in January, Scanfil unveiled an investment of EUR 4.3 million in the factory to meet its high customer demand. Scanfil will produce electronics for the MamaAnne and Nursing Anne Simulators at the new factory.

"We are very happy that Laerdal Medical has chosen Scanfil and its Malaysian factory as a long-term manufacturing partner for a broad range of products. The agreement proves that our strategy to expand our manufacturing footprint in Southeast Asia is well appreciated by our customers”, says Christian Kesten, Vice President of APAC region at Scanfil, in a press release.

This collaboration will leverage Scanfil’s expertise in Medtech & Life Science, scalable manufacturing, supply chain management to ensure timely delivery of products to healthcare professionals globally. Deliveries will start in mid-2025.