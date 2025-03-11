Scanfil inks deal with Leardal Medical for Malaysian factory
Laerdal Medical and EMS provider Scanfil have signed a framework agreement for manufacturing at Scanfil’s newly acquired Malaysian factory in Johor Bahru.
back in January, Scanfil unveiled an investment of EUR 4.3 million in the factory to meet its high customer demand. Scanfil will produce electronics for the MamaAnne and Nursing Anne Simulators at the new factory.
"We are very happy that Laerdal Medical has chosen Scanfil and its Malaysian factory as a long-term manufacturing partner for a broad range of products. The agreement proves that our strategy to expand our manufacturing footprint in Southeast Asia is well appreciated by our customers”, says Christian Kesten, Vice President of APAC region at Scanfil, in a press release.
This collaboration will leverage Scanfil’s expertise in Medtech & Life Science, scalable manufacturing, supply chain management to ensure timely delivery of products to healthcare professionals globally. Deliveries will start in mid-2025.
"We are excited about the new agreement. Scanfil has a strong reputation on supply chain management, quality and capability for worldwide deliveries", adds Sjur Gausel, Strategic Sourcing Director at Laerdal Medical. "It also has a long and profound expertise in demanding manufacturing of medical devices, and we see this as the beginning of a long-term partnership".