“We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing US investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a press release.

Bringing home manufacturing

As part of its new US investments, Apple says it is working with manufacturing partners to start production of servers in Houston later this year. However, one of the biggest announcements is Apple’s plan to open a 250,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas. The facility – which is slated to open in 2026 – will manufacture servers and is set to create thousands of jobs.

These servers, previously made outside the US, are crucial for Apple Intelligence and Private Cloud Compute, Apple’s secure AI cloud system.

Silicon production expands in Arizona

Apple is doubling its U.S. Advanced Manufacturing Fund from USD 5 billion to USD 10 billion to boost high-tech manufacturing and workforce development across the country.

As part of this expansion, Apple is committing billions to TSMC’s Fab 21 facility in Arizona, where it is the largest customer. This facility, which employs over 2,000 workers, recently started mass-producing Apple chips.

Apple says that it suppliers currently produce silicon in 24 factories across 12 states, including Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, and Utah. Apple says that its investments in the sector help create thousands of high-paying jobs across the country at U.S. companies like Broadcom, Texas Instruments, Skyworks, and Qorvo.

Growing R&D investments

Over the next four years, Apple plans to hire 20,000 new employees, primarily in AI, machine learning, silicon engineering and software development. Apple says that the expanded commitment includes significant support for Apple’s R&D hubs nationwide. This includes increasing teams across the US, focused on areas such as custom silicon, hardware engineering, software development, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.