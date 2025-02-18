Global silicon wafers shipments and revenue start recovery

Worldwide, silicon wafer shipments in 2024 decreased by 2.7% to 12,266 million square inches, while wafer revenue contracted 6.5% to USD 11.5 billion over the same period.

In 2024, a broad-based inventory correction was slower due to the weak end demand from the higher volume segments impacting fab utilisation rates and wafer shipments to specific applications. The recovery is expected to continue into 2025 with stronger improvements toward the second half of the year.

"Generative AI and new data-center construction has been a driver for the most advanced foundry and memory devices such as High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), but most other end markets are still recovering from excess inventory,” said Lee Chungwei (李崇偉), Chairman of SEMI SMG and Vice President and Chief Auditor at GlobalWafers. “As noted by many customers in their earnings statements, the industrial semiconductor market is still in a strong inventory correction, and this has impacted silicon wafer shipments worldwide.”

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Area Shipments (MSI) 12,407 14,165 14,713 12,602 12,266 Revenues ($Billion) 11.2 12.6 13.8 12.3 11.5 Annual silicon industry trends

Source: SEMI, February 2025

*Data cited in this release include polished silicon wafers, including those used as virgin test wafers, as well as epitaxial silicon wafers, and non-polished silicon wafers shipped by the wafer manufacturers to end users. Shipments are for semiconductor applications only and do not include solar applications.