IIT Madras, ISRO develop aerospace quality chip

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have developed and successfully booted an aerospace quality SHAKTI-based Semiconductor chip.

The SHAKTI microprocessor project is led by Prof. V. Kamakoti at Prathap Subrahmanyam Centre for Digital Intelligence and Secure Hardware Architecture (PSCDISHA) in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras, according to a media release.

The SHAKTI class of systems are based on RISC-V, an open-source Instruction Set Architecture (ISA), for designing custom processors.

‘SHAKTI’ is backed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, under its ‘Digital India RISC-V’ initiative (DIRV). It aims to promote indigenous development of microprocessor-based products that offer best-in-class security and visibility for users adopting RISC-V technology.

The ‘IRIS’ (Indigenous RISCV Controller for Space Applications) chip was developed from the ‘SHAKTI’ processor baseline. It can be used in diverse domains from IoT to computer systems for strategic needs. This development was part of the effort to indigenize semiconductors used by ISRO for its applications, command and control systems and other critical functions.

The ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU) in Thiruvananthapuram proposed the idea of a 64bit RISC-V-based Controller and collaborated with IIT Madras in defining the specifications and designing of the semiconductor chip.

The chip configuration was arrived at addressing the common functional and computing requirements of existing sensors and systems used in ISRO missions. Fault-tolerant internal memories were interfaced to SHAKTI core, enhancing the reliability of the design.

Custom functional and peripheral interface modules being used in multiple space systems like CORDIC, WATCHDOG Timers and advanced serial buses were integrated. Provisions for expandability to future missions also implemented through multiple boot modes and hybrid memory/device extension interfaces. The finalised design underwent software and hardware testing, targeting a high-reliability, high-performance product.

“After RIMO in 2018 and MOUSHIK in 2020, this is the third SHAKTI chip we have fabricated at SCL Chandigarh and successfully booted at IIT Madras,” Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said. “That the chip design, chip fabrication, chip packaging, motherboard design and fabrication, assembly, software and boot - all happened inside India, is yet another validation that the complete semiconductor ecosystem and expertise exists within our country.”

“We at ISRO are very happy that IRIS Controller conceived by IISU based on SHAKTI processor of IIT Madras could be successfully developed end-to-end with Indian resources. This marks truly a milestone in “Make in India” efforts in semiconductor design and fabrication,” Dr. V Narayanan, Chairman, ISRO, said. “I am sure that this high-performance controller, realized as per our requirements, will contribute significantly to future embedded controllers for space mission-related applications. It is planned to flight test a product based on this controller shortly and performance will be confirmed.”