Graid announces SupremeRAID SE Support for GeForce RTX 5000

GPU-based RAID solutions firm Graid Technology has announced that SupremeRAID SE now supports the entire NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5000 series, delivering superior RAID performance to high-end workstation users.

With support for the GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, 5070, and 5060, professionals can leverage NVIDIA’s most powerful GPUs to maximize NVMe SSD performance with exceptional efficiency and resilience, the company said.

SupremeRAID SE is Graid Technology’s bring-your-own-GPU RAID solution, designed for workstation users who demand high-speed data access, reliability, and flexibility. With support for the GeForce RTX 5000 series, users can take advantage of NVIDIA’s cutting-edge Blackwell architecture and ultra-fast GDDR7 memory to eliminate RAID bottlenecks and unlock the full potential of NVMe SSD storage, according to a media release.

“With SupremeRAID SE, we’re continuing to redefine what’s possible for workstation RAID,” said Leander Yu, President and CEO at Graid Technology. “By expanding support to the entire NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5000 series, we’re giving professionals even greater flexibility to harness their GPU’s power for extreme data performance — whether for AI, content creation or other demanding workloads.”

SupremeRAID SE enables users to configure RAID across 4 to 8 NVMe SSDs, ensuring maximum throughput and resilience while freeing up CPU resources for other intensive tasks.

Key benefits of SupremeRAID SE with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5000 series include enhanced AI and Compute Power; support for the Latest GPUs; customized GPU flexibility; extreme workload optimization; and a simplified, software-defined RAID, the media release said.