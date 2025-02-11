Japanese PCB manufacturer gets new oweners

MBK Partners, one of the largest independent private equity groups in Asia, is acquiring an 80% stake in the Japanese manufacturer, while FormFactor, a US-based supplier in the global semiconductor test and measurement market, is making a minority investment in FICT.

FormFactor says in a press release that it invests approximately USD 60 million into the consortium. and will hold a minority, non-controlling stake of 20%. According to a report from the Korean Economic Daily, MBK Partners acquired its controlling stake in FICT for JPY 100 billion (USD 656.3 million).

MBKP says that it will work closely with FormFactor to enhance FICT’s value.

FICT, originally Fujitsu Limited’s PCB business, currently operates in three areas – high multilayer PCBs, semiconductor-related PCBs, and high-precision processing. For over 50 years, it has advanced technology in high-density substrates for supercomputers, infrastructure, and semiconductor equipment. Its F-ALCS technology enables the production of ultra-high multilayer and high-density substrates, enhancing wiring capacity and high-speed signal transmission.