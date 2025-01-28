BayaTronics expands testing capabilities
BayaTronics, a US-based manufacturing solutions provider, has expanded its advanced testing capabilities with the acquisition of a PILOT V8 NEXT system from Seica.
The flying probe test system was recently installed in BayaTronics’ new state-of-the-art facility in Concord, North Carolina.
The PILOT V8 NEXT's vertical architecture allows for simultaneous probing on both sides of the Unit Under Test (UUT), optimising efficiency and ensuring precise test results. This dual-sided probing capability significantly enhances productivity while maintaining the high testing standards required for today’s advanced electronics manufacturing.
“At BayaTronics, we produce top-quality PCBs for critical applications,” says Dirk Warriner, CEO of BayaTronics, in a press release. “Seica’s state-of-the-art flying probe test system enhances our testing processes, ensuring superior accuracy and efficiency, which is critical for the success of our customers’ products.