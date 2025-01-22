© Cicor
Cicor confirms talks with Éolane France on potential acquisition
Swiss EMS provider Cicor has confirmed ongoing discussions with Éolane France regarding a possible acquisition of parts of the French company’s business. This statement follows recent reports in French media highlighting the negotiations.
Éolane France, facing challenges in the current market environment, is reportedly seeking to sell parts of its operations and is evaluating multiple offers.
Cicor has acknowledged its engagement with both Éolane France and relevant governmental authorities in these talks. However, the company emphasises that there is no certainty the discussions will lead to a finalised agreement or transaction.