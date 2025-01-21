© Kitron via Youtube
Kitron secures EUR 30 million contract
Kitron has entered into a long-term contract for the production and services of advanced optical assemblies tailored for the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and drone market.
The contract is expected to generate revenues exceeding EUR 30 million in 2025 and production will be carried out at Kitron’s facility in the Czech Republic.
“We are proud to embark on this long-term collaboration, which strengthens our position in supporting technological advancements in unmanned systems,” says Peter Nilsson, President and CEO of Kitron in a press release.