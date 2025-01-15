© Cicor
Electronics Production |
Initial orders have been received, and the program is expected to generate cumulative sales revenues of more than GBP 25 million throughout the five-year period beginning in 2025. The products will be manufactured at Cicor's UK sites.
Cicor chosen as manufacturing partner for military aircraft program
EMS provider Cicor Group has been nominated by an unnamed European aerospace & defence integrator as a key supplier to a new program of electronic devices used in jet aircraft.
Initial orders have been received, and the program is expected to generate cumulative sales revenues of more than GBP 25 million throughout the five-year period beginning in 2025. The products will be manufactured at Cicor's UK sites.