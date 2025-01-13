TSMC's 2024 annual revenue is an all-time record

TSMC, the world's biggest chip maker, has just posted stellar Q4 numbers, accruing USD 26.3bn for the October to December period alone. That's a 38.8% year on year increase. The December total was even more eye catching, with revenue leaping by 57.8% year on year to USD 8.43bn.

These numbers beat analyst forecasts and reflected the impressive growth in demand for data centre AI processing and the strong performance of the high-end smartphone market.

TSMC looks set to retain its position through 2025. There's reason to believe that investment in AI infrastructure will remain buoyant. For example, Microsoft recently announced plans to invest USD 80bn in AI data centres.

The Taiwanese firm has embarked on an ambitious building program to ensure it keeps up with demand. Last month Evertiq reported that the construction of its P4 and P5 fabs is scheduled to be completed in 2027 at Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan.

Construction of the second fab, P2, is set to be completed next year, while construction of the third fab, P3, is expected to be completed in 2026. Meanwhile its P1 site is expected to start mass commercial production of the advanced 2-nanometer process in 2025.

Elsewhere, TSMC is running production in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, producing logic chips with 12 to 28 nanometer process technologies for auto image sensor markets. It also has plans for a second factory in Japan and is dues to start mass production at an advanced chip manufacturing facility in Phoenix, US.