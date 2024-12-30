TSMC plans two more fabs in Kaohsiung

TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, plans to begin construction of its fourth and fifth wafer fabs in Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan in 2025, targeting the development of high-end processes, according to a report in the Taipei Times.

The five facilities are expected to create 8,000 jobs, company executives said.

The construction of the P4 and P5 fabs is scheduled to be completed in 2027, the Taipei Times report said.

The Taiwanese company’s first fab in Kaohsiung, P1, is expected to start mass commercial production of the advanced 2-nanometer process in 2025.

The 2-nanometer process would be 10-15% faster than N3E, an enhanced version of the 3-nanometer process, and consume less power.

Construction of the second fab, P2, is set to be completed next year, while construction of the third fab, P3, is expected to be completed in 2026.

TSMC believes it needs to keep expanding its production capacity amid a rapidly evolving global semiconductor industry and rising international competition.

The company has started mass production at its first factory in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, producing logic chips with 12 to 28 nanometer process technologies for use in cars and image sensors.

The Taiwanese chipmaker plans to build its second factory in Japan beside the first facility to produce more advanced 6-nanometer chips. The construction is expected to begin by March 2025 and the company expects to start operations by the end of 2027.

In 2025, TSMC is also officially starting mass production at an advanced chip manufacturing facility in Phoenix, US.