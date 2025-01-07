© Kitron
Electronics Production |
Kitron inks contract for marine IoT technology
EMS provider Kitron has entered into a manufacturing contract with an unnamed technology company focusing on IoT solutions.
A five-year contract has been signed, and Kitron has received orders totalling EUR 15 million for delivery in 2025, the EMS provider states in a press release.
The contract covers a gateway to sensors that transfer data to the cloud. The target application is assets tracking, monitoring shipments in the logistics sector. Production will take place at Kitron's facility in Kaunas, Lithuania, and the scope is high-level assembly.
"We are extremely happy that the customer has chosen Kitron as a long-term production partner for its innovative IoT offering. Connectivity, including IoT, is one of Kitron’s prioritized market sectors, so this fits perfectly with our strategy," said Mindaugas Sestokas, VP Central Eastern Europe, in the press release.