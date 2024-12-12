Electro Rent appoints new Chief Revenue Officer
Electronic test and measurement equipment specialist Electro Rent has appointed Alan Mayer as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to spearhead the company’s growth plans.
Alan joins Electro Rent with global customer experience across multiple segments and verticals in technology companies.
He brings 22 years of experience at Dell, where he led sales, services, and customer success teams to champion the evolving needs of customers across the business. He also led the worldwide channel strategy for services and the execution of critical products and programs for channel, distribution and retail.
“Alan’s expertise will be key to ensuring our growth and demonstrating the value of Electro Rent’s services to leading organizations using test and technology equipment,” said Mike Clark, Electro Rent CEO, in a press release. “These organizations can benefit from the burgeoning rental model, greatly reducing their capital investment needs and driving efficiencies. Alan will ensure that we are positioned to deliver maximum customer value as the go-to global provider of electronic test equipment and technology rental services.”