Thailand OKs $306M Chip Plant Investment by Foxconn Subsidiary

The investment, made by UNIQUE Integrated Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Foxsemicon Integrated Technology Inc. (Fiti Group), will result in a factory for high-precision machinery parts and equipment. Once completed, it will produce shields, chambers, high-purity valves, and sub-assembly modules, all essential elements in the manufacturing of the machinery used in the semiconductor production process – wafer fabrication.

According to a press release from the BOI, the factory will employ more than 1,400 qualified workers and source over a quarter of its raw materials domestically. The expected value of its annual exports will be more than TBH 6 billion (USD 177 million).

"This is an important investment by a company which is part of the Foxconn Technology Group and is a leading player in the global semiconductor wafer fab equipment supply chain," said Mr. Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the BOI, in the press release. "It comes at the perfect time as we engage in the drafting of Thailand's National Semiconductor Strategy."

Thailand's newly appointed National Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Policy Committee, or Semiconductor Board, approved last week at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the framework for the Strategy, and for the development of a skilled workforce to prepare for a new wave of foreign direct investments (FDI) in the sector that could bring at least 500 billion baht into the country by 2029 as per the Government's target.

The new Thai manufacturing facilities will be located in Amata City Chonburi Industrial Estate and Amata City Rayong Industrial Estate, located in Chonburi and Rayong provinces, respectively.