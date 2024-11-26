Rohde & Schwarz names new Chief Operating Officer

Markus Fischer joined the technology group back in 2011 as Head of Corporate Material Sourcing at the Munich headquarters. After another management role at Rohde & Schwarz Messgerätebau GmbH in Memmingen, he assumed overall responsibility for the group's supply chain in 2017. In July 2020, he was appointed Executive Vice President Operations, becoming a member of Corporate Management.

In that role, Fischer was responsible for all Rohde & Schwarz production activities as well as the supply chain and procurement. The technology group's five production plants have a high degree of vertical integration. As Executive Vice President of Operations, Fischer focused above all on improving such key aspects as efficiency, flexibility and scalability.

"Since we have been operating for several years in an environment that poses major economic and geopolitical challenges, it is essential that we sharpen our focus on stability and scalability. This is what Markus Fischer stands for. Together, we will make the company even more resilient against external factors," says Christian Leicher, President and Chief Executive Officer in the press release.

"In the past few years, I've been able to familiarize myself with all aspects of the company as well as its solutions and customers. I'm convinced that we need a customer-centric focus in everything we do. That will remain my guiding principle in my new position. I'm looking forward to working with my Executive Board colleagues and the employees to ensure the company's ongoing growth," adds Markus Fischer.

As Chief Operating Officer, Markus Fischer will be responsible for most of the operative business of Rohde & Schwarz.