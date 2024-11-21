Elhurt EMS looks to the future
The final Evertiq Expo of 2024 wrapped up on October 24, closing a successful season of trade shows for the electronics industry. Among the highlights was an interview with Sławomir Tkacz of Elhurt EMS, who shared insights on market challenges, the company’s strategies, and their future plans.
Elhurt EMS’s strategy has proven effective in navigating challenging times. In fact, the Polish EMS player took a bold step by opening a new factory at the end of July, as previously reported by Evertiq.
“In general, the plan of building a new production site we had a couple of years ago. We were stopped a little bit by the war in Ukraine. So, we needed to make a safer plan and understand what is happening in the economy in general. But all in all, we started preparation and this year we finished the new production site which is completely new,” Sławomir Tkacz tells Evertiq.
Elhurt EMS is focused on preparing for the future. Alongside the new facility, the company has also invested in new equipment to increase capacity and enhance quality. Tkacz emphasised that the new building is designed to accommodate more than 500 employees and at least triple the company’s turnover. “That’s the goal for the mid-to-long-term,” he stated.
Elhurt EMS appears to be taking a careful and pragmatic approach to market conditions, avoiding hasty decisions. Tkacz noted that while some industries are currently performing well, others are struggling, and some companies are working to rebuild their market positions. He stressed the importance of not abandoning underperforming industries, as they have the potential to recover.
“When people ask me when it might happen, I think we need at least three-quarters to see that happening. Which means probably somewhere in the half of next year we will see many industries rising and it's also good to have in mind to be prepared for that. So my recommendation to the companies or the company's management staff is not to cut too deep, not to lose the stuff, just be prepared and do what you are always doing because better times are coming and it will be sooner than you think,” Tkacz concludes.