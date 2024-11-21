Elhurt EMS looks to the future

Elhurt EMS’s strategy has proven effective in navigating challenging times. In fact, the Polish EMS player took a bold step by opening a new factory at the end of July, as previously reported by Evertiq.

“In general, the plan of building a new production site we had a couple of years ago. We were stopped a little bit by the war in Ukraine. So, we needed to make a safer plan and understand what is happening in the economy in general. But all in all, we started preparation and this year we finished the new production site which is completely new,” Sławomir Tkacz tells Evertiq.

Elhurt EMS is focused on preparing for the future. Alongside the new facility, the company has also invested in new equipment to increase capacity and enhance quality. Tkacz emphasised that the new building is designed to accommodate more than 500 employees and at least triple the company’s turnover. “That’s the goal for the mid-to-long-term,” he stated.

Elhurt EMS appears to be taking a careful and pragmatic approach to market conditions, avoiding hasty decisions. Tkacz noted that while some industries are currently performing well, others are struggling, and some companies are working to rebuild their market positions. He stressed the importance of not abandoning underperforming industries, as they have the potential to recover.