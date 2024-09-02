Poland's Elhurt EMS has opened a new factory

The new production facility, with an area of more than 10,500 square metres, has already started operations. Currently, Elhurt EMS employs 200 people, however, with the new available space the company plans to hire up to 500 new employees.

The total cost of the investment was more than PLN 50 million (EUR 11.6 million). Most of these funds were allocated to the start-up of the new factory. In addition, part of the budget was secured for the purchase of additional equipment and new machinery, which will be implemented in the near future.

“Our new factory is a key element of Elhurt EMS' development strategy for the next few years. Thanks to this investment, we are not only increasing production capacity, but also introducing the latest technologies that will improve the quality and efficiency of our processes. The planned increase in employment by 500 people will allow us to meet the growing demand of our customers from various industries, including industrial electronics, medicine and telecommunications,” said Sławomir Tkacz, Commercial Director of Elhurt EMS, in a press release.

Thanks to the investment, Elhurt EMS has quadrupled its warehouse and production space. It has also allowed for the expansion of the machinery park, which has contributed to increasing production capacity in various areas by between 50% and 75%.

The new machines include advanced SMT assembly lines that allow even more precise and fast assembly of electronic components, the company writes in the press release. The company has also introduced state-of-the-art AOI and X-ray systems, which increase the quality and repeatability of the modules produced through accurate control at every stage of production.

“In addition, the new factory has been equipped with innovative energy management solutions and green manufacturing technologies, allowing for sustainability and a reduced carbon footprint. Our new production lines are able to handle even the most demanding projects, which opens up opportunities for us to enter new markets and handle more advanced orders,” the release reads.

It should be noted that the Gdansk-based company is coping well with the market turbulence and is optimistic about the future.