SiriusXM opens Dublin technology hub, adds 200 new jobs
Audio entertainment company SiriusXM plans to hire approximately 200 employees over the next few years in Ireland, an expansion supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland.
The announcement coincides with the grand opening of the company’s new Technology Centre in Dublin.
According to a press release, the Dublin-based team play a pivotal role in SiriusXM’s continued digital transformation, serving as a centre of excellence for its Product and Technology organisation.
Focusing on key areas such as automotive technology, adtech, data science, and engineering, talent at the Dublin hub will drive the development of scalable software solutions for SiriusXM’s streaming services and in-vehicle entertainment platforms.
“Dublin is a globally recognized hub for technology expertise, and we are excited to have opened our new space here and expand our roster of leading technologists,” says Joe Inzerillo, EVP, Chief Product & Technology Officer at SiriusXM, in the press release. “Our team in Dublin will work alongside our global team of experts to continue to innovate and expand on our portfolio of audio entertainment and adtech products.”