Vedanta plans to invest $500 million in its display glass unit ASI

Vedanta will invest close to USD 500 million in its display glass unit AvanStrate Inc (ASI) as the metals and mining giant mulls setting up a display semiconductor manufacturing unit in India, according to a report in Indian news agency PTI.

“Vedanta Limited is planning to invest close to USD 500 million in its group company, AvanStrate Inc. (ASI), a leading global display glass manufacturer that is now fully managed by Vedanta Limited,” it said in a statement.

Vedanta secured a 98% stake in ASI earlier this year.

The company plans to make this strategic investment to drive innovation and expansion within ASI, strengthening its focus on research and development, as well as manufacturing capabilities and product offerings to cater to the growing global demand for advanced display glass solutions, the company said.

“This strategic investment from Vedanta Group is reflective of our clear and definitive shift in focus toward significant growth-oriented projects,” AvanStrate Global Managing Director, Akarsh Hebbar told PTI. “We are confident that ASI’s cutting-edge R&D capabilities and world-class team of engineers are well placed to deliver a stream of future-ready solutions to our customers and partners propelling the company onto a path of positive industry disruption.”

ASI has operations and R&D capabilities across Asia and aims to accelerate the development of next-generation glass products designed for advanced packaging and potential applications in the semiconductor and other high-growth sectors, the report said.