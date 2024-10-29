Visual highlights from Evertiq Expo Warsaw 2024

On October 24, it was once again time for Evertiq Expo to take place in Warsaw. For one day, the Polish capital earned the title of the European capital of the electronics industry. During the day, 169 companies set up at the PGE National Stadium to welcome the 672 visitors from 377 different companies. In total, 1,266 people gathered at the PGE National Stadium.

This year, Evertiq and the expo attendees proudly supported the Swedish Cancer Society, an organisation dedicated to accelerating the fight against cancer by funding top-tier cancer research in Sweden. Throughout the event, participants wore pink ribbons to show solidarity with the cause.

In addition to business conversations, networking, and sharing experiences, attendees enjoyed a compelling conference that wrapped up with a lively discussion panel. A major highlight from the conference program was Dieter G. Weiss and from in4ma, who provided a comparison of the Eastern and Western EMS sectors in Europe and also shared a bold opinion that the recent semiconductor crisis was all artificially induced – surprising many attendees.



































































































































A full summary of Evertiq Expo Warsaw 2024 is available here.

Now it is time for Evertiq Expo to take a break. But don't worry, we will be back hosting Evertiq Expo in Sophia Antipolis, France on February 06, 2025, and in Tampere, Finland on March 27, 2025.