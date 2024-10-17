Amber Enterprises, Korea Circuit partner to make PCBs in India

Amber Enterprises, an Indian contract manufacturer for HVAC and consumer electronics, has signed a joint venture (JV) with Korea Circuit to manufacture PCBs in India.

Through this collaboration, the companies plan to bring cutting-edge technology and manufacturing processes to the Indian market.

The Amber Group, through its subsidiary IL JIN Electronics, and Korea Circuit will own 70% and 30%, respectively, of the joint venture, according to a media release.

“On the way forward, we will begin scouting for land to co-create a new state-of-art facility while we await finalization of the government’s plan on the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme,” Amber Enterprises India said.

“This collaboration will further strengthen the offering of recently acquired Ascent Circuit portfolio (and) marks the revolutionary progression of Amber Group into a leading full stack backward integrated EMS company,” Jasbir Singh, Executive Chairman and CEO of Amber Group, said.

“The collaboration with Amber Group brings to the table the experience of more than three decades of widespread and highly backwardly integrated operations in India,” Se Joon Chang, CEO of Korea Circuit, said. “The JV will allow us to establish an efficient and reliable supply chain through the local manufacturing facility, and cater to the rapidly growing demand of India.”

Looking ahead, Amber said it will be able to offer various grades of PCBs, including single layer, double layer, multi-layer, flex PCBs, HDI and semiconductor substrates, as it expands its offerings in the consumer electronics, medical devices, defense, aerospace, automobile, mobile, smart energy, IT and telecom sectors.