ASMPT approached for potential privatisation
ASM International says that that ASM Pacific Technology (ASMPT), in which ASM holds a 25% stake, has received a preliminary, non-binding approach from an independent third party regarding a possible privatisation.
ASMPT states in a press release that discussions are at an early stage and that no agreement has been reached with the potential offeror at this point.
"There is no certainty that the preliminary non-binding approach will lead to an offer being made in relation to the shares," the statement reads.