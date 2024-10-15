ABB Robotics Molg to tackle data center e-waste

With global e-waste projected to rise to 75 million tons by 2030, the microfactories will play a big role in reducing the electronic waste, helping the data center sector operate more sustainably.

“Through this collaboration, we continue to realize our vision of helping organizations operate more efficiently and sustainably,” said Craig McDonnell, Managing Director Business Line Industries, ABB Robotics, in a press release. “With Molg, we are creating new applications for industrial robotics in a growing segment with circularity and sustainability at the core. Our solution enables the upgrading and automated disassembly of data center equipment, helping to create greater circularity in the data center sector through responsible disposal, recycling, and reuse of components.”

Advancees in computing such as AI, machine learning and the cloud necessitate the need for data centers to upgrade and expand their facilities more frequently. Today, data centers are major contributors to the 2.6 million tonnes of e-waste generated worldwide each year.

Molg’s robotic microfactory can autonomously assemble and disassemble complex electronic products including laptop PCs, servers, and industrial electronics.

ABB Robotics & Automation Ventures (ABB RA Ventures) participated with an investment in Molg’s seed round led by Closed Loop Partners’ Ventures Group, alongside Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, Overture, Elemental Impact and Techstars Ventures.

As an alternative to manual disassembly, or sending equipment to landfill or incineration, the microfactory solves many of the challenges associated with the disposal of electronic waste. With end users facing increasing regulations regarding the responsible handling of de-commissioned equipment, automated disassembly reduces the risks associated with handling toxic elements that can damage the environment and human health, and releases workers from handling arduous and potentially dangerous tasks.

With many components also containing rare earth elements (REEs), the ability to maximise their recovery through automation also provides an economic opportunity to reuse them in the production of new electronic equipment.

The microfactory solution is aimed at hyperscalers operating large networks of data centers and IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) companies.