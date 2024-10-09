ESD industry posts $4.7 billion in revenue in Q2 2024

The four-quarter moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four, rose 18%.

"The electronic design automation (EDA) industry reported substantial revenue growth in Q2 2024," said Walden C. Rhines, Executive Sponsor of the SEMI Electronic Design Market Data report, in a press release. "All product categories reported increases, with IC Physical and Semiconductor IP and Services posting double-digit growth. Further, all geographic regions reported double-digit growth."

The companies tracked in the report employed 63,188 people globally in Q2 2024, a 6.8% jump over the Q2 2023 headcount of 59,160 and up 2.5% compared to Q1 2024.

Revenue by product and application category – Q2 2024 YoY change

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) revenue increased 8.9% to USD 1,646.4 million in Q2 2024. The four-quarter CAE moving average increased 16%.

revenue increased 8.9% to USD 1,646.4 million in Q2 2024. The four-quarter CAE moving average increased 16%. IC Physical Design and Verification revenue grew 13.1% to USD 779.3 million. The four-quarter moving average for the category increased 17.1%.

revenue grew 13.1% to USD 779.3 million. The four-quarter moving average for the category increased 17.1%. Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB and MCM) revenue rose 8.2% to USD 399.2 million. The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM rose 13.6%.

revenue rose 8.2% to USD 399.2 million. The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM rose 13.6%. Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue jumped 33.9% to USD 1,680.7 million. The four-quarter SIP moving average rose 21.7%.

revenue jumped 33.9% to USD 1,680.7 million. The four-quarter SIP moving average rose 21.7%. Services revenue rose 30.8% to USD 179.8 million. The four-quarter Services moving average rose 18.4%.



Revenue by Region – Q2 2024 YoY change

The Americas, the largest reporting region by revenue, procured USD 2,034.9 million of electronic system design products and services in Q2 2024, a 25% increase. The four-quarter moving average for the Americas rose 18.3%.

Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) procured USD 584.6 million of electronic system design products and services, a 14.8% increase. The four-quarter moving average for EMEA grew 16.3%.

Japan's procurement of electronic system design products and services grew 26.4% to USD 305.4 million. The four-quarter moving average for Japan increased by 16.5%.

Asia Pacific (APAC) procured USD 1760.6 million of electronic system design products and services, an 11.2% increase. The four-quarter moving average for APAC grew 18.5%.