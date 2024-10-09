Benchmark names Bryan Schumaker as new CFO

Schumaker brings with him over 20 years of financial and leadership experience across public and private sectors to his new role.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bryan to the team as our new Chief Financial Officer," said Jeff Benck, president and CEO of Benchmark, in a press release. "With his deep understanding of the manufacturing industry and proven track record of success as a public company CFO, we are confident Bryan will play a key role in our strategic direction while driving operational excellence. We are confident that his expertise will be a tremendous asset to Benchmark as we continue to scale our business and enhance shareholder value."

Schumaker has a substantial track record as CFO within both the manufacturing and renewable energy sectors. In his most recent role as CFO of SOURCE Global, Schumaker played a key role in transforming the financial operations of the company, preparing it for public market readiness and leading the development of a global shared service center in Malaysia. His leadership contributed to the quadrupling of revenue growth during his two-and-a-half-year tenure. Prior to SOURCE Global, Schumaker was the CFO of TPI Composites, Inc. and 8point3 Energy Partners, while previously serving as SVP and Chief Accounting Officer for First Solar Inc.

At Benchmark, Schumaker will be responsible for overseeing the company's financial operations, including strategic financial planning, capital structure management, and investor relations.